Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 42,582 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 397,293 shares.The stock last traded at $2.78 and had previously closed at $2.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 67.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 142.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:MFG)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and other businesses. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

