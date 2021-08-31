Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys New Shares in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 221,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,418,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Discovery in the first quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Discovery by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. 56.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DISCK opened at $26.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.56 and a 200-day moving average of $34.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.40. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $66.70.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

