Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Invests $7.63 Million in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 95,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HAS. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 241.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 262.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

In related news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $21,258,696.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,459 shares in the company, valued at $35,615,981.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $1,144,414.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,289.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $101.45 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $101.45 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $98.33 on Tuesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.25 and a 52 week high of $104.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.13.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.