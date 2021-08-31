Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases New Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 69,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,936,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Packaging Co. of America at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 994,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,189,000 after buying an additional 7,181 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 263.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Shares of PKG stock opened at $151.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.62. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $100.32 and a one year high of $156.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.87.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 19.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.20%.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $361,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.20.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.