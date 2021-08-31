Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) gapped down before the market opened on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $382.22, but opened at $372.72. Moderna shares last traded at $365.48, with a volume of 53,080 shares.

Specifically, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.04, for a total transaction of $1,035,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $4,266,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,614,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,425,832.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 309,000 shares of company stock worth $87,719,570. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRNA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer lowered Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus lifted their price objective on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.71.

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $149.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.22, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $320.07 and its 200 day moving average is $218.03.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. Moderna’s revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Moderna by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,883,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,781,638,000 after acquiring an additional 545,449 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Moderna by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,803,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,204,000 after acquiring an additional 326,683 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Moderna by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,194,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,745,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,874 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Moderna by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,222,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,704 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 21.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,325,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,702 shares during the period. 50.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

