ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in ModivCare were worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in ModivCare by 0.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ModivCare in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in ModivCare in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in ModivCare in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in ModivCare in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MODV opened at $196.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. ModivCare Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.32 and a 12-month high of $197.09. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.61.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.84. ModivCare had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The company had revenue of $474.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.95 million. ModivCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barrington Research upped their price target on ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

ModivCare Profile

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

