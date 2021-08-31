Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Given New $296.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $297.00 to $296.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.48% from the stock’s previous close.

MOH has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $273.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.25.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $265.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.72. Molina Healthcare has a 1-year low of $151.40 and a 1-year high of $283.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $258.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.56.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 2.68%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total transaction of $692,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 58.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

