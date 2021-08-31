monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Gap Up to $382.98

Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $382.98, but opened at $394.27. monday.com shares last traded at $389.50, with a volume of 30 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MNDY shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of monday.com from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of monday.com from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of monday.com from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.22.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $250.22.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $70.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.11 million. monday.com’s quarterly revenue was up 93.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNDY. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of monday.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of monday.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of monday.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of monday.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.91% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNDY)

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

