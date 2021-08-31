Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Director Peter W. May Sells 399,654 Shares

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $24,774,551.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Peter W. May also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of Mondelez International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $10,033,855.20.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $62.16 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $65.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headinvest LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 12,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in Mondelez International by 35.2% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 278,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,405,000 after acquiring an additional 72,638 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Mondelez International by 1,837.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 104,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,514,000 after acquiring an additional 98,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth approximately $300,000. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.08.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

