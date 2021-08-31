Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc decreased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,354 shares during the period. Mondelez International makes up 3.1% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $12,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 584,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,484,000 after purchasing an additional 68,262 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 125,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 30,252 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth $878,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,141,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,685,000 after purchasing an additional 268,302 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.07. The company had a trading volume of 7,378,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,115,191. The firm has a market cap of $86.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $65.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.04 and a 200 day moving average of $60.76.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.08.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $24,774,551.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 640,316 shares of company stock worth $39,732,619. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

