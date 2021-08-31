MonetaryUnit (MUE) Market Cap Hits $1.69 Million

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. Over the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. MonetaryUnit has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and $1,753.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.59 or 0.00109860 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 148.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit (MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 231,314,785 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

