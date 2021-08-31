Monetta Financial Services Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Monetta Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 6.1% of Monetta Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Monetta Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,217.5% during the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,477,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,723,000 after buying an additional 2,403,274 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $807,313,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 676.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,175,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,054 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,321,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,199,000.

VOO traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $415.05. The stock had a trading volume of 6,030,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,926,835. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $402.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $384.22. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $295.04 and a one year high of $416.56.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

