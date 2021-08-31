MongoDB (MDB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd. Analysts expect MongoDB to post earnings of ($1.24) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect MongoDB to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MDB stock opened at $396.18 on Tuesday. MongoDB has a one year low of $200.50 and a one year high of $428.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $365.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.57. The company has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of -85.94 and a beta of 0.74.

In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total transaction of $10,602,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,330 shares in the company, valued at $80,982,276.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 232,974 shares of company stock valued at $80,899,818 over the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MDB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $377.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. MongoDB has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.88.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.