MONK Price Tops $0.0768 on Exchanges (MONK)

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 31st. One MONK coin can currently be purchased for $0.0768 or 0.00000157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MONK has a total market capitalization of $995,385.18 and $1,018.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MONK has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001842 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 52.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000342 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007739 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000674 BTC.

MONK Profile

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling MONK

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MONK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

