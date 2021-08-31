Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC) Short Interest Update

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 407,100 shares, a growth of 31.7% from the July 29th total of 309,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $194,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAAC stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $9.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,623. Montes Archimedes Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average is $9.92.

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

