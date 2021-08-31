Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.06.

MEG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of MEG traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.97. 428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,629. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.59. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90. Montrose Environmental Group has a 1-year low of $21.98 and a 1-year high of $59.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.63). Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Montrose Environmental Group will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Joshua W. Lemaire bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.53 per share, for a total transaction of $89,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James K. Price bought 11,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.19 per share, with a total value of $504,031.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,627 shares of company stock valued at $1,189,865 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,528,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,039,000 after acquiring an additional 66,525 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the first quarter valued at $64,041,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 979,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,565,000 after purchasing an additional 77,412 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 777,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,001,000 after purchasing an additional 28,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 728,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,091,000 after purchasing an additional 53,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

