Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires Shares of 799 CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CACI International in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in CACI International in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CACI International in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Grace Capital increased its position in CACI International by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Grace Capital now owns 572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in CACI International by 186.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 964 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

CACI International stock opened at $256.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.04. CACI International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $198.46 and a fifty-two week high of $270.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.74. CACI International had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 17.80%. As a group, analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 18.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CACI International news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.40, for a total transaction of $42,150.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,798.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,667 shares of company stock worth $1,757,447 in the last three months. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CACI International from $282.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CACI International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CACI International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. CACI International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.88.

About CACI International

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

