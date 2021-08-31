Moody National Bank Trust Division Cuts Stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,570 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,108,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,767,000 after purchasing an additional 994,768 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,311,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,605,000 after purchasing an additional 348,242 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,456,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,200 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $16,495,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,150,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,761,000 after acquiring an additional 146,983 shares in the last quarter. 53.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TWO opened at $6.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.82. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $8.15.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.73 million. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 204.49% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is presently 87.18%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BTIG Research set a $6.29 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.03.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

