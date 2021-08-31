Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $277,000 Stock Position in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its position in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,258 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Weibo were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Weibo in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Weibo by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in Weibo in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Weibo by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Weibo by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Weibo alerts:

Shares of WB opened at $49.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.26. Weibo Co. has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $64.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.59. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.66, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.07.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Weibo had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $574.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weibo Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Weibo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Weibo from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Weibo from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

Weibo Profile

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB).

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.