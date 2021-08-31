Morgan Stanley Acquires 165,112 Shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) by 1,043.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury worth $3,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Frisch Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the first quarter worth $2,432,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the first quarter worth $1,048,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the first quarter worth $13,346,000. DCF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 55.9% in the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period.

Shares of TBT opened at $17.18 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $22.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.83 and a 200 day moving average of $19.62.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

