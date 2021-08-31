Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 125,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,298 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics were worth $3,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 545.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARQT stock opened at $21.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 0.29. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $38.49.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.10. On average, analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcutis Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $46,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $57,486.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,945 shares of company stock worth $260,161. Corporate insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

