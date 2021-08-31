Morgan Stanley Decreases Stake in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) by 30.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 204,360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 87,867 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in VOXX International were worth $3,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of VOXX International by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,422,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,114,000 after buying an additional 73,299 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VOXX International by 11.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,771,000 after buying an additional 32,306 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of VOXX International by 7.4% in the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 112,891 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 7,738 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the first quarter worth about $2,128,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the first quarter worth about $2,097,000. Institutional investors own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Beat Kahli acquired 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.53 per share, with a total value of $57,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 54,900 shares of company stock worth $618,171 over the last three months. 37.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on VOXX International in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VOXX opened at $10.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.31. VOXX International Co. has a 1-year low of $5.67 and a 1-year high of $27.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.48 million, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.39.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.37. VOXX International had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $137.06 million for the quarter.

About VOXX International

Voxx International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

