Morgan Stanley Has $3.74 Million Stock Holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 238,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,761 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.07% of Big 5 Sporting Goods worth $3,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 349.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 140,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 109,316 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 98.8% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 11,169 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 5.8% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 142,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 7,831 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 66.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 64,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 25,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 58,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 16,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

BGFV has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Big 5 Sporting Goods stock opened at $28.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.66 and its 200 day moving average is $21.86. The company has a market capitalization of $630.00 million, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 2.85.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 43.79%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.