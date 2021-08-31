Morgan Stanley Has $3.79 Million Position in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 325,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,762 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in AXT were worth $3,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of AXT by 0.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 883,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXT in the first quarter worth $36,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AXT by 16.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AXT during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AXT during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXTI opened at $9.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average is $10.82. AXT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $15.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.87 million, a P/E ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 2.24.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. AXT had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 9.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that AXT, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AXT in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

In related news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 28,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $274,436.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

AXT Profile

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

