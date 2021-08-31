Morgan Stanley Has $3.83 Million Holdings in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 629,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 31,561 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 3.35% of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund worth $3,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 69.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,981 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 13.1% in the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 30,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 25,124 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 11,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. 13.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund stock opened at $6.45 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $6.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%.

About The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

