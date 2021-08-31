Morgan Stanley Lowers Stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 63.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 141,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 243,866 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $3,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VVV. FMR LLC raised its stake in Valvoline by 2,577.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 97,856 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Valvoline by 1,520.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 146,008 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Valvoline during the 1st quarter valued at $417,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 45,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 8,478 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $148,125.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VVV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

VVV opened at $30.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52. Valvoline Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.34 and a 12-month high of $34.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.15 and a 200-day moving average of $29.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.45.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 841.46% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is 33.78%.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

