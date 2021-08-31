Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Hits New 52-Week High at $271.03

Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $271.03 and last traded at $270.99, with a volume of 1063 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $266.67.

The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $255.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.22.

In related news, Director Steven N. Kaplan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total transaction of $261,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.61, for a total transaction of $2,851,910.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,605,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,346,425,715.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,414 shares of company stock valued at $70,311,641 in the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MORN. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Morningstar by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Morningstar by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Morningstar by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 48.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morningstar Company Profile (NASDAQ:MORN)

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

