Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Sets New 52-Week High at $244.90

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $244.90 and last traded at $244.22, with a volume of 1067066 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $244.56.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Northcoast Research upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $239.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.64.

The company has a market capitalization of $41.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $225.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.71.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a net margin of 14.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

In related news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total value of $1,259,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 221,209 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,970,000 after acquiring an additional 39,306 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $308,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,845 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $83,197,000 after acquiring an additional 56,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,604 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:MSI)

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

