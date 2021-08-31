MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Decreases Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $11,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 312.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEU opened at $63.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.62. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

