MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $13.65 Million Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,914 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $13,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,868 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EA stock opened at $143.29 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.17. The company has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.76 and a beta of 0.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total transaction of $1,407,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.66, for a total value of $117,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,345 shares of company stock worth $7,012,978. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EA shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.85.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

