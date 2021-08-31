Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MURGY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Friday, July 16th. DZ Bank raised shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.33. The stock had a trading volume of 38,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,609. The stock has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.00. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 52 week low of $23.03 and a 52 week high of $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.24.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 7.20%.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; EGRO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International. The Life and Health Reinsurance segment includes global life and health reinsurance business.

