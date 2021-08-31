Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. (MYBF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 2nd

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYBF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 17th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Muncy Bank Financial’s previous dividend of $0.36.
Muncy Bank Financial stock opened at $39.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.62. Muncy Bank Financial has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $42.50.
About Muncy Bank Financial
