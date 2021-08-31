Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, an increase of 36.2% from the July 29th total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Natural Health Trends in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natural Health Trends in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natural Health Trends in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Natural Health Trends during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Natural Health Trends by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 948,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,399,000 after buying an additional 34,021 shares during the last quarter. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Natural Health Trends alerts:

NHTC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.60. 17,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,446. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.08. Natural Health Trends has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $8.75. The company has a market cap of $75.37 million, a PE ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 0.63.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.15 million for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 2.92%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th.

Natural Health Trends Company Profile

Natural Health Trends Corp. engages in the provision of direct selling and e-commerce services. It offers personal care, and wellness products through NHT Global brand. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Health Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Health Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.