Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Bought by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 135.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Neogen were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Neogen by 100.0% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Neogen by 100.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Neogen by 67.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Neogen during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Neogen during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEOG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG opened at $43.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 76.17 and a beta of 0.50. Neogen Co. has a 12 month low of $33.11 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.10.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $127.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.32 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neogen Profile

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety, Animal Safety, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

