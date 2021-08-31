New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys Shares of 7,200 Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,518,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Texas Pacific Land as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,717,000 after buying an additional 130,658 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1,300.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,774,000 after buying an additional 148,846 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 149,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,229,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,068,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,473,000. 51.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BWS Financial boosted their target price on Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

TPL opened at $1,415.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,484.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,478.50. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a twelve month low of $427.69 and a twelve month high of $1,773.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.40 and a beta of 2.22.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.37 by ($0.01). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 60.27%. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.