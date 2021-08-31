New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $13 Million Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,318 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $12,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.5% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 123,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after buying an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $4,490,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 70,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after buying an additional 5,801 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $12,069,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 13.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 416,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,129,000 after buying an additional 50,526 shares in the last quarter. 72.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $70.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.31 and a 1-year high of $74.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

In other news, CFO Theresa E. Wagler sold 38,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $2,690,020.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $463,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.18.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

