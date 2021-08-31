New York State Common Retirement Fund Invests $12.66 Million in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 164,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,657,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEN. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Ararat Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Denbury in the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Denbury in the first quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Denbury in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Denbury in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $78.75 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Denbury has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.79.

Shares of NYSE:DEN opened at $69.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Denbury Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $81.37.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.12. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 70.74% and a negative net margin of 106.78%. The firm had revenue of $301.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.30 million. Analysts expect that Denbury Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denbury Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

