New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,276 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,355 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $12,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMED. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 745.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 169 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $176.21 on Tuesday. Amedisys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.00 and a twelve month high of $325.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $231.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $564.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total value of $326,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,006 shares in the company, valued at $10,189,927.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Amedisys from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America lowered Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Amedisys from $325.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Amedisys from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Amedisys from $310.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amedisys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.08.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.