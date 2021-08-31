Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Position Cut by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 426,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,755 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $11,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 119.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 136,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 74,449 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 79.3% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the second quarter valued at about $320,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 0.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 632,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 90.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NWL shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist lifted their target price on Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.30.

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $25.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.67 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.40%.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.