NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NexImmune Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing a novel approach to immunotherapy designed to employ the body’s own T cells to generate a specific, potent and durable immune response that mimics natural biology. NexImmune Inc. is based in GAITHERSBURG, Md. “

Get NexImmune alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NEXI opened at $12.89 on Friday. NexImmune has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $291.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.98.

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54). As a group, analysts forecast that NexImmune will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NexImmune in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NexImmune in the first quarter worth about $71,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NexImmune in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,790,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of NexImmune during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexImmune during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

About NexImmune

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

See Also: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexImmune (NEXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexImmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexImmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.