NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Main Street Research LLC

Main Street Research LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,342 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $10,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.4% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 36,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.19. The stock had a trading volume of 94,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,614,641. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.79 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.34. The company has a market cap of $165.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at $7,125,117.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,564 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.85.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

