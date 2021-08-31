NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Downgraded to “Neutral” at CIBC

CIBC lowered shares of NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NFYEF. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded NFI Group to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.50.

NFI Group stock opened at $24.16 on Monday. NFI Group has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $25.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.81 and its 200 day moving average is $22.39.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.6979 per share. This represents a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from NFI Group’s previous dividend of $0.68.

NFI Group, Inc engages in the manufacture of zero-emission buses and coaches. The offers a suite of mass transportation solutions under the following brands: New Flyer, Alexander Dennis Limited, Plaxton, MCI, ARBOC, and NFI Parts. It operates through the Manufacturing, and Aftermarket segments. The Manufacturing segment involves in the production, service, and support of new transit buses, coaches, medium-duty, and cutaway buses.

