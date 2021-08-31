Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Short Interest Update

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the July 29th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

NHNKY stock traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $16.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163 shares, compared to its average volume of 309. Nihon Kohden has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $19.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of -0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.93.

Nihon Kohden Company Profile

Nihon Kohden Corp. engages in the medical electronic equipment business. Its products include electrocardiograph, electroencephalograph, evoked potential/EMG, sleep diagnostic, patient monitoring, hematology, hemostasis, ventilation products, and others. The company was founded by Yoshio Ogino on August 7, 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

