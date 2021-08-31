Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Shares Sold by Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lowered its holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 6.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,637 shares during the quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort L.P. increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 66,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 46.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 16.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 476.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NOMD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.14.

Nomad Foods stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.53. 914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,735. Nomad Foods Limited has a fifty-two week low of $22.44 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $596.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Nomad Foods’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

