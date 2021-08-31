Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 52,060 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 742,453 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,060 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chegg were worth $61,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 14.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 304,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,327,000 after buying an additional 37,754 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 310,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,772,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Chegg during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $383,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chegg stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.22. The stock had a trading volume of 986,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,890. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.82. Chegg, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.84 and a 12-month high of $115.21. The company has a quick ratio of 18.64, a current ratio of 18.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.84.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.11 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHGG. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.83.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

