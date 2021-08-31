Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $59.21 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 696,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,117 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $59,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 4,133.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $396,776.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,475,453.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $661,629.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,525 shares in the company, valued at $9,988,139.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,346 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $73.70. The company had a trading volume of 14,800,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,177,084. The firm has a market cap of $82.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.92. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.45 and a 1 year high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.37.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

