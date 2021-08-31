Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $70.07 Million Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Equinix worth $70,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

In other Equinix news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,517 shares in the company, valued at $10,137,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $828.52, for a total transaction of $1,206,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,957 shares of company stock valued at $14,362,282 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $879.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $880.94.

Shares of EQIX traded up $3.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $843.45. 489,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,060. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $848.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $818.87 and a 200-day moving average of $746.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.30.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. As a group, analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.