Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 12,384 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,842 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,384 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.18% of ANSYS worth $53,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,524,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $517,701,000 after acquiring an additional 132,986 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,457,000 after acquiring an additional 39,511 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,314,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $446,252,000 after acquiring an additional 51,249 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,097,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $372,543,000 after acquiring an additional 9,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 738,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,301,000 after acquiring an additional 96,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total transaction of $23,200,724.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.40, for a total value of $253,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,344 shares in the company, valued at $4,177,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,351 shares of company stock worth $23,756,925 over the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $365.36. The company had a trading volume of 419,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,655. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $358.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $292.79 and a 52-week high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.