Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 728,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,171 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $87,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

PLD stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.66. 2,850,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,557,809. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.08 and a 1-year high of $135.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.91. The firm has a market cap of $99.55 billion, a PE ratio of 64.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.72.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

