Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The shipping company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 8.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%.

Shares of Nordic American Tankers stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $2.29. The company had a trading volume of 53,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,208. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.22 and a beta of 0.61. Nordic American Tankers has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $4.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average of $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.12.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nordic American Tankers stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,821,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,845 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 3.18% of Nordic American Tankers worth $15,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NAT shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on Nordic American Tankers from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.88.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

